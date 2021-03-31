Old Well Partners LLC Invests $10.47 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,000. Alibaba Group comprises 5.4% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The firm has a market cap of $622.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $263.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

