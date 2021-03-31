Old Well Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,421 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 4.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,073. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

