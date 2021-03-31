Old Well Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 9.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $47.64 on Wednesday, reaching $1,475.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,144.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.04 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,635.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,511.43.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

