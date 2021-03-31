Old Well Partners LLC Trims Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. The Joint comprises 0.8% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of The Joint worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.43 million, a P/E ratio of 174.52 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

