OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.00. OLO shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 3,566 shares traded.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

