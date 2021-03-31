Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $22.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OMER traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 5,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,330. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Omeros by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.