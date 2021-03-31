OMG Network Price Hits $8.00 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00013507 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $1.26 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.63 or 0.00500910 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.