Omni Tops 24 Hour Volume of $312,976.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Omni has a market cap of $5.54 million and $312,976.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for $9.85 or 0.00016595 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.00334039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,185 coins and its circulating supply is 562,869 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.