ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Up to $43.20

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $44.91. ON24 shares last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 887 shares traded.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 in the last ninety days.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

