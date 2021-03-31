Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 222,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

