One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Teresita M. Lowman Buys 2,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Teresita M. Lowman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $11,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,249.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 26,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
Recommended Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.