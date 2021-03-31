One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Teresita M. Lowman Buys 2,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Teresita M. Lowman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $11,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,249.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 26,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

