ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,777,000 after buying an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

