OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the February 28th total of 996,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NYSE:ONE opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,328,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 130,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

