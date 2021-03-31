OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.9%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $949.59 million, a P/E ratio of 569.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

