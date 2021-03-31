OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.9%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $949.59 million, a P/E ratio of 569.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.