OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,538 shares.The stock last traded at $39.27 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

The company has a market cap of $587.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

