Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Onex has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

