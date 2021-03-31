Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 5.9%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 6,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

