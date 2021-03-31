Open Predict Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,360.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $22,360.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,941.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars.

