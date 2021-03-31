Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,739 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

