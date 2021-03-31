Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

