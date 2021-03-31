Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,800 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.41.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.