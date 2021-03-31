OptiToken Hits Market Cap of $210,770.87 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $210,770.87 and $13,122.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptiToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 439,713.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00309548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.95 or 0.00822484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00082089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00031084 BTC.

OptiToken Token Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 tokens. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

