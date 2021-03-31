Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 365.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $108,960,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.