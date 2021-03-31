Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 9,914,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,484,391. Oracle has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.