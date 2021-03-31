Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Issues Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OEG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

