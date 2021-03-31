Orbs Trading Up 18.3% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $522.25 million and approximately $134.85 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,973.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

