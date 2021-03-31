Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Orchid has a total market cap of $262.85 million and $73.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

