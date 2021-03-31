Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
