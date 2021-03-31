Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

