O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $510.00 to $560.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $517.99 and last traded at $508.49, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $509.13.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

