Origo (OGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.85 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Origo has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 132.6% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

