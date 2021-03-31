Orion Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $464.85 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $464.85 million and $83.85 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $22.36 or 0.00037751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 500,793.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

