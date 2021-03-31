Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 4,130 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. 211,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,552,656. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

