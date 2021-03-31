Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after buying an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. 528,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The company has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

