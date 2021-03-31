Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of -575.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

