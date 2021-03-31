Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.48 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

