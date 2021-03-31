Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.84 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.96. 154,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

