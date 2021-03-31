Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,934 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 212,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

