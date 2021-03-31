Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.31. 114,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,360. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $201.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

