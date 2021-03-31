Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

PLD traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.18. 41,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

