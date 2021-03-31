Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 3,500 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 210,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

