Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

