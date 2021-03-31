Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.73. 61,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,591. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

