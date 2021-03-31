Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $354.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $280.90 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

