Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

