Ormeus Cash (OMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $814,070.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00332141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

