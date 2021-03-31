Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. 32,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

