Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $90.45 and a 1-year high of $226.79.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.