Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DOGEF traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $90.45 and a 1-year high of $226.79.
About Ørsted A/S
