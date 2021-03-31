OTR Global Downgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Positive

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. 12,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,339. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

