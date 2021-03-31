Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,898.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $219,077.24 and approximately $23,898.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00322434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00812552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00086488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00029853 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

