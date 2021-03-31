Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,938. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.